Pets at Home Melton to hold free pet care workshops for kids

Children can meet gerbils, hamsters and rabbits this February half term in Melton.

Pets at Home are inviting parents to take their kids to fun, free workshops.

The workshops will focus on caring for ‘small furries’ and teach youngsters how rewarding the pets can be.

Children taking part will learn about the different needs of small pets, including shelter, food and water, good health and the right living environment.

Pets at Home colleagues will be running the workshops, teaching children how to care for these animals responsibly, in a fun and interactive way.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “Our free in-store workshops are a chance for Melton’s young pet lovers to learn more about them, and our colleagues will be on hand to offer tips and advice, whilst making the workshops fun, interactive and hands on.”

The free workshops will run every day at 11.30am, as part of the My Pet Pals Activity Club, at all Pets at Home stores during the half term school holiday.

To book your place, go to petsathome.com/petworkshops