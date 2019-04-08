Old Dalby Singers seeks new musical director

An SATB community choir, Old Dalby Singers, is looking to recruit a new musical director.

The group is seeking to appoint a highly committed, enthusiastic and suitably qualified individual to replace their current leader who is relocating in July.

The ideal candidate should have conducting experience, strong communication skills, an ability to motivate and a good sense of humour.

The now 30-strong Old Dalby Singers established in 2003. They currently rehearse each Tuesday evening, 7.30-9pm, in Old Dalby Village Hall and produce two concerts each year, one around June and the other at Christmas.

The group try to use fresh and varied material for each term as learning is a major part of their ethos along with enjoyment. New music selection is a democratic process which the musical director would be involved in.

The position comes with a fee paid for each rehearsal and concerts, dependent on experience and qualifcations.

If interested, applicants should contact chair Russ Hamer at rpriv2000@yahoo.co.uk, or for further details, visit www.olddalbysingers.site