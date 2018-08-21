Old Dalby piemaker recognised in global foodie bucket list

They’ve already won a seal of approval from TV chefs Jamie Oliver and Simon Rimmer and the owners of an Old Dalby pie-making business are now celebrating being named in a prestigious global food guide for the quality of their pork pies.

Travel guide Lonely Planet asked its reviewers, bloggers and food experts to come up with the 500 best eating experiences in the world.

It has just published the final selections in a new book called Ultimate Eatlist, with tapas in northern Spain being ranked as the best of the lot.

And in a very impressive 186th spot is pork pie, with a name check for Melton Mowbray as the place where the best pies are made and a recommendation to sample those being sold by Nice Pie.

The family business, which is based at Gorse Farm, on Six Hills Lane, Old Dalby, has expanded rapidly since being featured on top-rating TV shows and owners Phil and Kath Walmsley say the book recommendation will spread their brand across the world.

Phil told the Melton Times: “We knew nothing about being in the Lonely Planet book until customers starting telling us about it and showing us national press stories.

“Someone must have visited our tea shop because there is a photo of one of our pies in the book.

“We knew our Nice Pork Pies were popular because we sold 3,000 last Christmas but this is a great achievement for us to get in a book like this.”