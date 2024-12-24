Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix expand their live broadcasting repertoire with two NFL games streaming this Christmas day

NFL’s special Christmas Gameday Live arrives on Netflix this Christmas Day.

The live-stream will feature two huge NFL matchups along with Beyoncé supplying half-time entertainment during the second game.

Here’s who is playing on NFL Gameday Live this Christmas Day, what time kick offs are and if you need a TV license to watch either game or the musical entertainment.

Netflix are once again trying their hand at live sports coverage, after their attempts with the Tyson vs Paul bout earlier this year and the forthcoming arrival of the WWE.

Voices of Service, a vocal quartet of retired military veterans, will deliver the national anthem ahead of the first game while later, in Houston, Grammy-winning vocal group Pentatonix will bring their signature sound to the national anthem before the second game of the day..

But if the games themselves weren’t enough, the halftime stage will light up with none other than Beyoncé, who will perform live for the first time songs from her multi-award nominated “Cowboy Carter” album.

But what time are the games kicking off in the United Kingdom, what time is Beyoncé due to perform and even though you may have a Netflix account - do you need a TV license to watch NFL Gameday Live on the platform?

What games are taking place on NFL Gameday Live on Netflix?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chiefs vs the Steelers is just one of the two games scheduled to screen live on Netflix during Christmas Day - with Beyonce set to provide entertainment at half-time during one game. | NFL/Netflix

Kick Off: 6pm GMT

This highly anticipated matchup sees the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl LVIII champions with a dominant 14-1 record, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold a solid 10-5 record. Adding to the excitement, this game will stream live globally on Netflix, marking the platform's debut in live NFL game broadcasting.

The rivalry between these two teams has deep roots, with the Steelers leading the all-time series at 23 wins to the Chiefs' 14.

Both squads are navigating significant injuries. For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones remains side-lined with a calf injury, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes is managing an ankle issue but participated fully in practice. Meanwhile, the Steelers are facing challenges of their own, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. among the players missing practice due to a knee injury.

There’s also a buzz around the possibility of Taylor Swift attending the game, as she has been spotted at several Chiefs games this season in support of tight end Travis Kelce.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

The second live game pits the Ravens again the Texans, with half-time entertainment coming from Beyonce. | NFL/Netflix

Kick Off: 9:30pm GMT

The second Christmas Day matchup features the Baltimore Ravens, boasting a 10-5 record as of writing, against the Houston Texans, who stand at 9-6. The game, part of an NFL holiday doubleheader, will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Both teams are in the hunt for playoff positioning, adding extra intensity to the showdown. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been pivotal in their offense this season, while the Texans have found a resurgence with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and a strong defensive unit.

This marks the first regular-season meeting between these two teams since 2022, with the Ravens holding a 10-3 advantage in the all-time series.

What time is Beyoncé performing during NFL Gameday Live?

NFL games typically have a halftime break about 90 minutes after kickoff, depending on the pace of play. This means halftime for the game would likely occur around 6:00 PM ET making the approximate time for Beyoncé's performance in the United Kingdom 11pm GMT.

Do I need a TV license to watch NFL Gameday Live even though it’s on Netflix?

Unfortunately, if you want to watch NFL Gameday Live this Christmas Day, you still do need a TV License despite paying for a subscription to Netflix.

Under the regulations by the TV Licensing group, you need a TV licence to watch any live broadcasts on any platform, including Netflix, if they are shown at the same time as they are broadcast on television.

This requirement applies even though Netflix itself does not normally require a TV licence for its on-demand content. Since the NFL Christmas Day games are live events streamed on Netflix, you would need a valid TV licence to watch them legally in the UK.

However - you can watch the games before they retire from the platform after 24 hours (in areas outside the United States), which would then be considered a recorded programme and therefore not subject to the same rules as if you were to watch the game live.

Will you be staying up to watch either NFL game on Christmas Day, or are you just looking to pop into the stream to watch Beyonce performing live? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.