School musicians to perform as a collective at Violins in the Vale concert

Music pupils of Harby based violin and cello teacher Zosia Cocker will be participating in an exciting summer strings project called Violins in the Vale on Monday, July 2.

Over 50 children, aged 7 to 18, from schools in Bottesford, Redmile, Harby, Hose, Long Clawson, St Francis (Melton), The Priory Belvoir Academy, John Ferneley College (Melton), KGGS (Grantham), The King’s School Grantham and Toot Hill (Bingham) will meet at Hose Village Hall for an afternoon of music rehearsals and workshops, finishing with a massed performance for parents and friends.

Young violinists, viola players and cellists will be playing alongside pupils from other schools who have all been preparing the same pieces in the run-up to the event.

Teacher Zosia said: “This year we are particularly featuring many different styles of dance music from around the world and also from old to new. There will be English and American folk dances to Strauss marches, with a lot more besides. For many children it will be their first taste of playing and performing in a larger group.

“I have organised this event to introduce my pupils to the fun and rewards of making music together in a larger group than would be possible just at their own school.

“The children have all worked extremely hard this term to prepare their pieces at home and in their lessons and this will be the time when they see and hear for themselves the results of all their efforts.

“I would like to thank all the schools involved, as well as parents and friends for all their support.”