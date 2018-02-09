Asfordby pupils on song at Young Voices concert

Children from a primary school in the Melton borough enjoyed a recent trip to the FlyDSA Arena to take part in the world’s largest school choir concert, joining thousands of others to perform for a packed audience.

Playing their part in the Young Voices concert at the 13,500 capacity venue in Sheffield, Asfordby Captain’s Close School pupils joined over 5,000 other children on Friday, January 19, to perform as a single choir to family and friends.

“We sang with a range of professional artists and the Urban Strides dance troupe,” said head teacher Julia Hancock.

“Included in the songs was a tune from School of Rock and a medley of Children’s TV soundtracks from across the ages, as well as our annual favourite pop medley.

“Everyone had an amazing evening and valued the chance to work with schools from a range of different areas.”