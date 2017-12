The first Village Ventures event in Hickling Village Hall this season will be Ninebarrow, a multi-award-winning folk duo, who’re impressing audiences across the country with their innovative and captivating take on the folk tradition.

They gig on Friday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 (£8 if you’re under 16), from Tim McEwen on (01664) 822834 or tmcewen@globalnet.co.uk

The audience is expected to bring drinks, however, a bar will be available.