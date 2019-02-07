More Melton vocalists wanted to join Cranmer Company of Singers

A friendly choir is looking for a few additional tenors and basses to join them ahead of another exciting year of singing.

The Cranmer Company of Singers, who rehearse at Whatton-in-the-Vale, is especially looking for more men, altos and sopranos.

Deborah Davies, conductor, said: “We are a welcoming choir who have a lot of fun socially whilst singing absolutely wonderful music in brilliant venues around the country and abroad.

“This year we have been asked to sing at Beverley Minster, Tewkesbury Abbey and at the Bazilika in Budapest. In addition to this we will host our annual Good Friday charity ‘Come and Sing’ at Bottesford Church, this year singing the powerful and beautiful Mozart ‘Requiem’. Everyone is welcome to join us for this event.

“We also put on concerts in the local area, sometimes with an orchestra which is always very exciting.

“Come along and join us for a few rehearsals to see how you get along.”

Call Deborah on 01949 851030 or email cranmercompany@googlemail.com for more information.