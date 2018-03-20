Melton theme park Twinlakes unveils new £400k ride for families to enjoy

Melton theme park Twinlakes has unveiled its latest new attraction.

The Rum Runner, a £400,000 spinning family rollercoaster, is the latest addition on the 110 acre site.

The Rum Runner at Twinlakes PHOTO: John Isgar

It’s one of 10 new rides or attractions that have opened in the last 12 months at the park.

Sandy Gyorvari, regional park and marketing manager, said: “Here at Twinlakes we continue to research and invest according to public demand, whether that’s events like Peppa Pig or building the UK’s first Easter bunny Grotto.

“The Rum Runner family twisting roller coaster is a giggle ride.

“I first tried it a few years ago at a ride convention in America and it has been on my shopping list ever since.

“You just can’t help laughing and smiling while you’re on it, it’s such fun and after all that’s what we are here for.”

