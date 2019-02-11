Melton’s Wetherspoon’s will be the place to drink at when another gin festival starts on Thursday

Gin lovers will be able to enjoy a superb selection of gins from across Britain during an 18-day festival at The Kettleby Cross in Melton.

The Wetherspoon’s pub, in Wilton Road, will be serving 15 gins not previously available.

The gin festival will run from Thursday, February 14 until Sunday, March 3 inclusive.

There will be a number of flavoured gins among the selection.

Among the ingredients in the gins are; heather, dandelion, juniper, raspberries, vanilla, damsons, blackberries and rose petal.

The festival gins include; Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, Didsbury Gin Raspberry and Elderflower, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur, Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and The Lakes Damson Gin Liqueur.

All of the gins will be served in a Copa de Balon glass, which is bulbous in shape, like a balloon, and is perfect for drinking gin and tonic.

Zoe MacCallum, The Kettleby Cross manager, said: “The festival will showcase some wonderful gins from across Britain.

“They have not previously been served in the pub and I am sure that our customers will enjoy drinking them.

The gins will range in price from £2.70 to £3.70 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all of the gins plus guidance on the best mixers for each gin will be available in the pub.

During the festival Wetherspoon’s will continue to serve its regular range of up to 12 gins.