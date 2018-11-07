Melton’s Off The Beaten Path wins Good Food Award for 2019

A popular Melton coffee house has been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for 2019.

Over the last 12 months, Off The Beaten Path in Park Road has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks in their category.

Owner Lynne Sharpe, barista and baker, said: “We are very honoured to receive the Good Food Award 2019 and believe we are the only establishment in the town centre to display this accolade.

“We listen, we care, we smile.

“We believe in honest, homemade goodness.

“We source local and artisan drinks and eats.”