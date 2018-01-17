Melton Rotary clubs want creative children to enter youth competitions

Creative children from the Melton borough are invited to enter the first phase of four youth competitions this spring.

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir and the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray want youngsters to enter their Young Poet, Young Musician and Singer, Young Artist and Young Photographer contests.

The winners of each category will be invited to go on to the next round which will be the Rotary District competitions.

Young Poets - Put pen to paper and write a poem to celebrate the Royal Wedding. The winning poems will be given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to commemorate their Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19. There are two sections: primary school children (Year 4 to 6) and secondary school students (Year 7 to 13).

Young Musician and Singer - Those who play an instrument as a soloist, part of an ensemble (two to five players), or part of a musical group of six or more players should enter this class. There are three sections: juniors (up to 10 years), intermediates (11-13 years) and seniors (14 to 17 years). Entries are invited from schools, private music teachers and individuals.

Young Artist - A new competition this year. The three age groups are the same as those for Young Musician and Singer. Entries are invited from schools, youth clubs, Scouts, Guides and young farmer groups. The theme is ‘A Different Perspective’ which can be interpreted in whatever way the artist wishes. Any medium is acceptable, including ceramics, but not photography.

Young Photographer - A three stage competition designed to support and encourage development of photographic skills. The theme is ‘A Different Perspective’ and the age groups are the same as those for Young Musician and Singer and Young Artist.

To enter any of all of the above competitions, contact Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057 or magswilson2@hotmail.com as soon as possible for further details.