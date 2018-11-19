Melton Rotary Club offering CPR and defibrillator training to community groups and organisations

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray is offering a programme of training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and awareness of defibrillators to other clubs, community groups and individuals in the town.

“If a member of your family collapses unconscious, perhaps suffering from a cardiac arrest, would you know what to do? Or if you found someone in public in a similar situation? Melton Rotary Club members are helping to ensure that more of us will be able to answer yes to such a question,” said Rotarian John Dehnel.

Information published by the British Heart Foundation shows there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests a year outside of hospital where the emergency medical services attempt to resuscitate the victim. Sadly, the survival rate is shockingly low; fewer than one in ten patients survives to be discharged from hospital. Evidence from other countries shows that survival rates improve enormously where a higher proportion of the public are trained in CPR and the use of defibrillators.

Some 600 people have received training to date from Rotary in conjuntion with Heartwize.

If your organisation wishes to learn more about Rotary’s CPR training, contact the Melton Rotary Club. Call John on 07774 231098 or email john@meltonrotary.org.uk for more details.