Melton pub serves up Christmas dinner in a pie

A Melton pub is serving an unusual Christmas dinner - turkey and all the trimmings inside a pie.

The Welby, on Nottingham Road, introduced its special take on the festive favourite to meet a growing demand for left-field Christmas dishes.

The traditional turkey dinner is encased in shortcrust pastry and topped with a puff pastry lid.

Max Noad, general manager at the pub, said: “Our guests love Christmas food, but this year we wanted to try something a bit different by putting a twist on the traditional Christmas dinner.

“Pies are a firm favourite on our menu along with traditional Christmas dinners, so we thought why not combine these two traditional British pub classics to create something really special for the festive period.

“Our Christmas Pie features delicious turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing filling, surrounded by two types of pastry and served with mashed potato, peas and gravy – it’s the best of both worlds.”