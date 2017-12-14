Melton Mowbray Round Table announce return of Santa float to village streets this Christmas

Santa’s sleigh bells will be ringing around the Melton borough this month, as the annual float returns to the streets of villages to raise thousands for local good causes.

With the help of their friends and family, Melton Mowbray Round Table volunteers will be heading to Stathern and Harby* (Dec 14), Asfordby* - The Crown, 5.30pm, (Dec 16) and Whissendine* (Dec 18).

Village routes that have been marked with a* start at 6pm. Routes may be affected by the weather.

Visit facebook.com/MeltonMowbrayRoundTable or email mark@morecoffee.com for more information.

Santa has already visited Long Clawson, Hose, East Goscote, Rearsby and Thrussington so far. He will make a special appearance in Melton at Morrisons, 12noon-8pm, (Dec 21/22).

Last year, members and helpers walked 35 miles over the various routes, and raised over £1,700 in the process.

For anyone interested in doing more, Melton Mowbray Round Table meet every first and third Thursday of the month to take part in varied social activities and support the community in anyway that they can.