Melton Gig Guide: March 23 to 25 - Melton Times

An evening full of music called ‘Showtime’ will entertain on Friday at the Melton Royal British Legion Club. There will be live performances from Platform Two, Kriz, Sharna and Terry Cary. The event has been organised for Dogs Trust.

The Sugar Tree debut at the Noels Arms on Friday. They are a multicultural, mixing jazz, pop and soul to make a delicious eclectic mix, with a mediterranean/Latin breeze from the Spanish singer Kay Corominas at the front. The group cover classic crooner acts such Stevie Wonder, rock legends such as Eric Clapton and various artists like Jamiroqui, Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson, Santana, Bob Marley, Maroon 5, Buenavista Social Club, Shakira and Whitesnake, all with their own unique twist.

The Black Swan hosts The Rebels on Saturday. This must see band from Leicester cover a great range of songs from the last five decades including some forgotten classics. Expect hits from Primal Scream, Lenny Kravitz, T.Rex, Queen, The Who, Kinks, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Synner headline at the Genny B on Saturday. Synner are a classic rock covers band from the Nottingham/Derby area that formed in 2014. They feature members of top UK tributes Sack Sabbath and DIO, and play classic heavy rock from the 70s and 80s sidestepping the more obvious covers. Classics by AC/DC, Sabbath, Whitesnake, Rush, Zep, UFO, Ozzy, Budgie, Dio and Lizzy. NWoBHM (if you don’t know its: New Wave of British Heavy Metal).

The Worx - a band with more edge than a dodecahedron return to the hallowed stage at the Noels Arms on Saturday. It’s been a while and the band have been working on a lot of new material. This won’t be your average pub set, from your average party band, expect the unexpected and you won’t be disappointed. Romping bass lines, killer synth riffs and thumping beats like you will never have heard before.

Back by popular demand singer/guitarist Leigh Hitch will perform at The Grapes on Saturday. He likes to entertain his audiences with upbeat pop and rock tunes from all eras, tailored as always to people in the room. He uses top quality backing tracks, but with 100 per cent live vocals and guitar, you will get the next best thing to a live band.

Sunday sees CJ Hatt gig at the Noels Arms. His repertoire ranges from classics through to modern hits while keeping you guessing what’s coming next. CJ has a passion for pure acoustic music and this shows in his performance. With such an extensive set-list CJ Hatt can accommodate most requests.

On Sunday, at The Crown in Asfordby, there will be a Chill Soul Sunday. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than relaxing with your favourite drink to quality sounds from The Vinyl Woos to make you feel good.

Soloist Lee Robertshaw returns to The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial on Sunday. He will play acoustic versions of classic rock, indie anthems, ballads andchart hits a rock twist. Hits from The Beatles, Bad Company, The Eagles, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell, U2, Coldplay, Oasis and many more.

The Half Moon welcome Shane Poole to the venue on Sunday. Expect songs by artists like Elvis Presley, Oasis, Manic Street Preachers, Vega4, Stereophonics, Feeder, Coldplay, James Blunt, Bruno mars, Travis, Green Day, Eminem and We are Scientists.