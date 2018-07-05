Melton Gig Guide: July 5 to 8 - Melton Times

Tonight sees the return of another WAX Comical evening at the Noels Arms. On the bill is Jon Pearson, Freddie Farrell, Patrick Draper, Jonathan Hipkiss and Noel James.

Abba Revival will kickstart Hosenbury on Friday night at Hose Village Hall. In their own triple award-winning format, Revival will take you on a musical journey back to those heady poptastic disco days, when ABBA ruled the dance floor.

The Carington Arms at Ashby Folville will host Baron Lewis on Friday. This acoustic power duo will play all the classics and up to date songs. Not afraid to mix genres, AC/DC’s Highway to Hell can be heard in the same set as Get Lucky by Daft Punk.

Smack Jack and The Many Grams will gig at the Noels Arms on Friday. Smack Jack and The Many Grams are an upcoming grunge/post-hardcore band, currently playing across the Midlands. The group have been referred to as “grungy, raw and psychedelic,” and have been said to deliver their music with a lot of energy, skill and verve.

On Saturday, at Hose Village Hall, Hosenbury continues. Scheduled to perform are Pesky Alligators, Faulty New Goods, EAGA Gospel Choir, Ross Harding and Gordan Davis as Elvis.

The Pesky Alligators are a high-energy drums/guitar combo, performing both original material and unique interpretations of covers from such diverse sources as Motorhead, Dolly Parton and Tom Wait.

Faulty New Goods are a five- piece band based in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir. They play mainly rock covers consisting of classic Free and Steppenwolf to name a couple, all the way through to Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, RATM and many more in between.

Ross Harding is a singer-songwriter originally from Long Clawson and has performed at Reading Gay Pride and Merton College, Oxford. His influences are Bob Dylan, Oasis, The Beatles and Leonard Cohen. His set will be on guitar and piano.

The Black Swan is the place to be to see Bakers Treat. Featuring tight vocal harmonies this lively trio perform catchy well-known hits from throughout the decades.

Titanium headline at the Genny B on Saturday. Titanium are the resulting vision of wanting to freshen up the local live music scene and offer something unique where more modern music takes centre stage. With hidden gems from the 1990s up to the modern day, Titanium play hits across all genres including dance, pop, rock and indie.

The Audioz are in town at the Noels Arms on Saturday. If you like your rock played loud and heavy with plenty of attitude, look no further. This band perform rock classics from the likes of The Beatles, The Stones, The Zombies, Black Sabbath, Cream, Blondie, T-Rex, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Tina Turner, Primal Scream, Republica, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

Mid Life Crisis take to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Mid Life Crisis are a three-piece covers band that play punk, rock, pop and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Sunday sees Ponypony debut at the Noels Arms. Their soulful harmonies and punchy rhythms will have you tapping your toes in no time. Ponypony are an original acoustic duo from the UK and Canada. They have been playing live music both together and with other acts for over 20 years.

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, there will be another Fountain Folk and Acoustic Club night. Take your instruments, your voice, your songs and your ears. Have fun!

Bitter and Twisted gig at The Half Moon on Sunday. They are an acoustic duo consisting of the mighty “Pete the beat mild-mannered guitar stummin” and all-round good bloke Darren Hall.