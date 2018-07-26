Melton Gig Guide: July 27 to 29 - Melton Times

Zephr4 will headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. They aim to recreate with harmony vocals and original period instruments. The 1960s was one of the most influential times in British pop music. After 50 plus years the music lives on and perhaps for the first time ever, is listened to by all generations. Think The Searchers, The Beatles, The Kinks, The Tremeloes, The Merseybeats, The Hollies and many more.

Freddie Mercury is ready to sing the night away at The Welby on Friday. ‘Freddie Mercury Tribute’ was “Born To Love You.” He will sing some of his amazing songs from the likes of “Living On My Own” and “Love Kills.”

Blurred Mondays will gig at the Genny B on Friday. They will perform songs from the best of indie rock, punk rock and britpop past and present.

As part of 100 years of RAF celebrations by Melton and District Model Club, The Groove Merchants will perform at Asfordby Amateurs’ Hoby Road Sports Ground on Saturday. The Groove Merchants represent a genre that harks back to the free spirits of the 1960s but with a contemporary accent. They play jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues, and jazz rock fusion. The group has an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists.

One Man Two Tone is back in town between festivals and scooter rallies, Melton’s very own ska man will be at the Genny B on Saturday. His set will be the late 70s early 80s two tone sound with songs from Madness , The Specials, Bad Manners and The Beat.

Saturday sees Georgia Lilly take centre stage at The Grapes. Georgia Lilly is a very talented female vocalist, with a repertoire of modern greats such as Adele, Jess Glynne and Little Mix to the icons of classic soul like Aretha Franklin, The Jackson 5 and many more.

The Noels Arms welcomes Elvis Fontenot and the Sugar Bees to the venue on Sunday. For the past 25 years Elvis Fontenot have turned traditional cajun and zydeco music, eclectic covers and original songs into their own trademark high energy swamp ‘n’ roll. A five-piece band with instrumentation that includes accordions, fiddle, mandolin, guitars, drums, frottoir and a triangle.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Lee Robertshaw will make a welcome return to the pub. Expect a chilled afternoon of classic rock hits, indie anthems and ballads. The Eagles, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, U2, Coldplay, Oasis, Snow Patrol, James, Bryan Adams, R.E.M, The Verve, Christin Perri, Dougie MacLean are all part of this amazing set.

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

The Half Moon is the place to be to see Steve Faulkner on Sunday. Steve Faulkner is one of the more entertaining covers artists currently playing around the country. Whether it’s his passionate heartfelt delivery, his clever arrangements, or his use of different sounds and effects, his shows are never to missed and always lots of fun. From The Beatles to Tenacious D via Wheatus and Vanilla Ice.