Melton Gig Guide: February 23 to 25 - Melton Times

Friday sees the return of Asfordby Soul. The first of 2018 at Asfordby Parish Hall. Classic, northern, modern soul, motown, R&B and more.

Sunday Hut make their debut at the Noels Arms on Friday. The band said: “Come on down for some good times, great music and feel good vibes all round!” Why Sunday Hut? It’s the place where the lads used to meet, jam, laugh and form the band.

Atomic Pig headline at the Genny B on Saturday. Atomic Pig are a four-piece covers band with two lead guitarists. They play a variety of hits, from punk to rock, classic to metal and a few surprises along the way. If you are a Sex Pistoler or a Radioheader there should be something for you. Be aware, selfies will be photobombed by the band. Oink and out!

The Noels Arms is the place to be to see Codee 44 debut on Saturday. Code 44 are a four-piece band from Leicestershire who play a varied mix of rock and pop. Elvis to Kiss. Sam Brown to Bon Jovi. They have been together for three years and play around 20 gigs a year in local pubs.

The Original Members gig at the Noels Arms on Sunday. A three-piece rock and pop band, something a bit different for a Sunday, but something brilliant to end an incredible month of firsts.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, there will be a set of cracking covers performed by Becks Hutton. Becks is an events singer. She has been singing for seven years. Her songs list varies from soft ballads to rock songs. Covers of hits by Adele, Bryan Adams, Etta James, Abba and many more.

Sunday sees Celtic band Govannen perform in The Half Moon. Their set will include jigs and reels and traditional and contemporary Irish songs. For fun they will also throw in some blues and rock ‘n’ roll hits. Govannen are a talented four sometimes five-piece band featuring Irish whistles, fiddle, bodhran, guitar, keyboards and cajon drum.