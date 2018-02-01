Melton Gig Guide: February 2 to 4 - Melton Times

Friday sees Faulty New Goods perform at The Nags Head in Harby. Faulty New Goods are a five-piece band based in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir. They play rocks hits from the likes of Free, Steppenwolf, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine.

The Bench That Rocked debut at the Noels Arms on Friday. These lads started together when they were just 14-years-old and have gone on to be professional musicians playing at a variety of venues up and down the country. Rock classics to chart toppers played in their own unique style.

The Forth Wall headline at The Crown on Saturday. This three-piece power trio will deliver their potent mix of classic rock numbers by bands such as Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Stone, David Bowie and Thin Lizzy.

The Genny B is the place to be to see The Snatch on Saturday. The Snatch play rock covers mainly from the 80s onwards, but always stick to a good time feel and aim to create a party atmosphere wherever they go. Their set covers classics from Whitesnake, Scorpions, Bon Jovi and Black Sabbath with rare songs from Blackstone Cherry, Voodoo Six and Audio Slave. The Snatch delivery is always professional and full on.

Travelling Riverside take to the stage at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The band play a range of powerful blues rock material and a blend of thoughtful, soulful songs from the likes of Rory Gallagher, Johnny Winter and Peter Green, to blues standards by Howlin’ Wolf, Robert Johnson and Son House. The group have supported the likes of Gary Moore and Walter Trout. An exciting band not to be missed.

On Saturday, at The Grapes, Mid Life will gig. The band is from Swadlincote and started out as a bit of fun at a barbecue. The trio describe themselves as a band that plays rock, pop and punk with a couple of rock ‘n’ roll numbers chucked in as well.

The Whiskey Rebellion will bring their brand of wild theatricality, upbeat gypsy ska, and heart-racing Irish punk to the Noels Arms on Sunday. The Whiskey Rebellion are a Leicester-based eight-piece musical collective of renegades, villains, and downright ragamuffins, hellbent on a warpath straight to your bleeding eardrums. The group combine the best elements of English and Irish traditional music with high energy Eastern European gypsy dance music.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, Tracey Curtis will belt out a variety of songs. Having previously been a part of pop punk band Shelley’s Children, Tracey’s solo career was launched almost by accident when she was encouraged by her children to write a protest song against a planned bypass that would ruin their local riverside dens and rope swings.

Sunday sees Charlie Grace entertain at The Half Moon. Charlie sings a wide range of music from the 50s to chart hits. She covers artists such as The Supremes, Tina Turner, The Shirelles, Kings of Leon and The Killers to name a few.