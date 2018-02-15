Melton Gig Guide: February 15 to 18 - Melton Times

Tonight Melton Theatre hosts Simon Day In Character. He’ll be progressive rocker and humanitarian Brian Pern, pub bore Billy Bleach, unpublished poet Geoffrey Allerton and habitual criminal Tony Beckton.

Friday sees Powerchild perform at the Noels Arms. Powerchild are a midlands-based alternative and 90s rock cover band. They play songs by bands like Rage Against The Machine, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Audioslave and Soundgarden.

There will be a mixed bill of comedy performances at Melton’s Cattle Market on Friday (Cattle Market Comedy Club). An awesome line up of festival favourites all under the watchful eye of Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year nominee 2017, George Rigden. George’s “Deliciously Dark” (Beyond The Joke) sense of humour has taken him to the final of many national competitions. Perhaps it’s his impossibly arrogant and mean spited jokes that stop him going all the way? See for yourself!

Flo and Joan headline at Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall on Saturday. Yep, it’s them girls from the Nationwide TV advert. A top line up of stand-up comedy featuring a selection of festival favourites. Musical comedy sisters and Now Magazine Audience Choice Award 2017 winners (Toronto Sketchfest), Flo and Joan will bring you the best of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

Melton’s More Coffee Co is the place to be on Saturday to see a stellar line-up of stand-up comics (More Coffee Comedy Club), including the 2017 Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Ed Night (as seen on BBC2 and E4). The show will be hosted by the multi-award-winning Jim Smallman.

The rip roarin’ Noble Jacks kick off the new Live@Eastwell season on Saturday. The band encompasses heartfelt, yet up-tempo songs showcasing fiddle, blues harmonica and big anthem toplines. Brilliantly catchy country riffs played at the village hall.

Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra will entertain family and friends at the RAF Association, Asfordby Road, on Saturday. Evening includes a buffet. Book early to avoid disappointment.

Nick Clarke, bass player and singer-songwriter from 90s band Dodgy, will play at The Saddle, in Twyford, on Saturday. Dodgy were an English power pop rock trio, that rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Breach on Saturday. Breach are a four-piece rock, blues and indie covers band from Derby, comprising of two guitars, bass and drums and three vocalists. Expect to hear classic rock hits and modern indie anthems.

Saturday sees Velvet gig at the Noels Arms. Five-piece band Velvet play rock and pop. Current chart hits to classics from across the last four decades.

Chris Byrne is back at The Grapes on Saturday. “The Vocalist” will perform a solo vocal show that includes the very best of rock ‘n’ roll, soul, motown, 60s and pop. Hit songs from Elvis, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean, The Drifters, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more.

Warren and The Magpies make their debut at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Warren and The Magpies have stolen a shiny collection of rock and pop classics and reworked them into a foot-stomping bluegrass folk style. Be prepared to dance.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, there will be an acoustic set from CJ Hatt. CJ’s repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits, while keeping you guessing what’s coming next.

The Noels Arms is putting on another Wax Comical - Comedy Chip Shop on Sunday. Hosted by Jon Pearson there will be a showcase of comedy talent as part of Melton ’s BIG Weekend.

Lee Robertshaw will debut at The Half Moon on Sunday. This acoustic soloist will bring a blend of classic rock, indie anthems and ballads. He will give modern chart hits a rock twist to create a set filled with toe tapping, sing-a-long tunes guaranteed to give you a great night.