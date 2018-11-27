Melton expected to come out in force for Christmas lights switch-on event

The countdown to the festive season has truly begun with the Christmas lights being switched on in Melton tomorrow (Friday).

Families are expected to gather in Market Place when the master of ceremonies Jonny McGrady will welcome the star-studded cast of Melton Theatre’s Aladdin pantomime to help turn the lights on at 6.45pm.

Attending will be Ricky Groves, Stuart Earp and Lucy Rollason as well as the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler.

The lights switch-on is followed by a firework display and there will be a wide range of local talent performing on the stage until 7.30pm.

Santa will be transported to his Grotto through the town centre at 4pm by Trumpton, and will be in residence throughout the whole weekend with a huge sack of Christmas gifts.

Funfair rides will align Melton’s streets, late night shopping is encouraged and free parking will be available in all council long stay car parks.

Councillor Joe Orson, leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “Melton’s Victorian Christmas Weekend is a fantastic annual event for our town centre which encourages residents and visitors to shop in Melton town centre and we have a great Christmas lights switch-on event on the Friday to kick things off.

“Melton Borough Council is proud to work in partnership with the Victorian Christmas Fayre, the Melton BID, Melton Mowbray Town Estate and sponsors Melton Building Society and Samworth Brothers, to create this truly great event to promote Melton and boost the local economy.”