Meet the Easter Bunny at Melton theme park and enjoy egg-cellent and egg-ceptional family entertainment

A Melton theme park has just the thing for your children if you are looking to treat them to some memorable Easter fun.

Twinlakes is giving youngsters the chance to meet the Easter Bunny in the UK’s number one Easter Bunny grotto (March 30-April 23).

Travel through a land of chocolate heaven and see all of the magic behind Easter - including meeting the Easter Bunny’s friends and seeing where he lives and makes all the yummy chocolate treats. Then, you will be able to meet the Easter Bunny himself!

All children will receive a special gift from the Easter Bunny, choose from a large TY Plush or a big Thornton’s chocolate egg.

The cost of the grotto visit is £6 per child. You will also need park entry tickets (see website for pricing details).

Other activities include an egg hunt around the park and the usual exciting rides.

On March 30, meet Peter Rabbit. He will be making personal appearances on the Hub Stage at intervals throughout the day. Times include 11am, 11.40am, 12noon, 12.40pm, 1pm, 1.40pm, 2pm, 2.40pm, 3.30pm and 4pm.

Be prepared, be dazzled, be delighted when The Greatest Circus starts (April 13-23). The circus will be free to all day ticket and annual pass holders. Seats will be on a first come first served basis. Performances on the picnic lawns inside the big top at 12noon, 2pm and 4pm.

For more information visit https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/events/