Have your say

Performing Stars Academy presents the pint-sized, pinstriped classic that’s a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the gangster films of the 1920s.

Tickets for Bugsy Malone at Melton Theatre are £17 for adults and £14 for concessions (price includes a £1 booking fee per ticket).

For more information and show times call the box office on 01664 851111 or visit https://www.meltontheatre.co.uk/event/bugsy-malone/?instance_id=104