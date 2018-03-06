Lively gigs to look forward to at Eastwell

Two talented musical acts are soon to play in concert at Eastwell Village Hall.

One of the finest Celtic music bands in the UK, Govannen, make a welcome return to Eastwell on Saturday. Blending jigs and reels with traditional and contemporary Irish songs, this gig, which will celebrate St Patrick’s Day a little early is not to be missed.

With his trio, Stevie Nimmo will perform on Saturday, April 7. A well-known and respected figure throughout the blues and roots world for over two decades, Stevie is a rocker with a heart full of soul.

For start times, venue information or tickets, visit www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call John Gass on 01949 869492/07890 118002.