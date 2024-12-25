Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Time for the King’s Speech has been confirmed this Christmas 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III will deliver another Christmas address to the nation.

It is his third since he became the monarch in 2022.

The message will be broadcast to the nation and the commonwealth.

The time for this year’s King’s Speech has been confirmed. Charles III will deliver the annual message to the nation this afternoon.

It will be his third Christmas speech since becoming the monarch, following the death of Elizabeth II in 2022. The exact details on what he would say had been kept under wraps in the run up to the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speech is traditionally recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier in December. But what time can you expect to hear The King this year?

What time is The King’s Speech this Christmas?

The speech is scheduled to be broadcast at 3pm - the traditional time for the Royal Christmas message. It is due to last 10 minutes.

King Charles III | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What channel is The King’s Speech on?

It will be broadcast across BBC1, BBC2 and ITV at the same time on Christmas Day (3pm). It also airs on news channels like BBC News, Sky News, GB News, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Speech will also be broadcast on the radio - at the same time that it is on TV.

When was the first Royal Christmas Message?

The King or Queen’s speech has been an annual tradition for as long as pretty much all of us have been alive. We are nearing the 100th anniversary of the first one - and it started as a radio message, before it started to be televised during the reign of Elizabeth II.

George V was the first monarch to give a Christmas speech, he was initially approached in 1922 but declined. The first one was broadcast on the radio in 1932 and was scripted by Rudyard Kipling.

The only time since 1932 that a royal Christmas message was not broadcast was in 1936 and that was due to Edward III abdicating two weeks before Christmas. The first one to air on TV came in 1957.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].