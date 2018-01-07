Join Vale Scottish Dancers at Eastwell and jig your way through 2018

Have your say

Want some exercise but don’t fancy the gym? How about giving Scottish Country Dancing a try?

The Vale Scottish Dancers who meet every Thursday, at Eastwell Village Hall, are encouraging more people to join them and take part in something different.

The aim of the sessions, which start at 7.30pm, are to have fun in a friendly and informal atmosphere, in the process exercising body and mind.

Those wishing to attend should bring a comfortable pair of soft soled shoes and wear suitable lightweight clothing.

You don’t have to take a partner. A warm welcome will be given to all, including beginners.

The group has over 15,000 dances to choose from including lively jigs, reels and elegant strathspeys. All dances are taught by experienced teachers.

The Vale Scottish Dancers have been dancing for three years with members sometimes performing at social events.

For more details contact Amanda on 01778 560433 and at amandapeart@thesundayclass.org.uk or Paul on 01664 566415 and at paul@woolston64.orangehome.co.uk.