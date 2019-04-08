Inspiring Syston woman bringing exciting circus fun to Melton

A love of dancing and acrobatics has led a Syston woman to leave home twice to join a circus and move to Spain to join an Irish dance troupe.

Aimee Nicole Harrison has launched her own venture travelling all over the country to put on circus skilled themed parties and workshops called The Greatest Parties, one of which is coming to Melton next month.

Fate has played its part along the way.

The 32-year-old was born with cataracts.

“My parents wanted me to do something to build up my confidence, so they started me in a dance school when I was eight,” said Aimee. “Two things stood out for me - tap dancing and acrobatics. I loved them and was forever practising.”

She was fortunate to join the Australian Super Circus in her twenties which toured around Ireland. That job lasted a few months before Aimee went over to Spain to work in an Irish dancing show which toured all the resorts.

Her second job was with the Great British Circus which toured all over England. Opportunity then came knocking again for Aimee.

“My next door neighbour runs a cheerleading school and she asked me if I wanted to do something with her. I jumped at the opportunity. I was teaching acrobatics and also at a dance school as well, and last year someone approached me to run circus skills workshops in primary schools.

“I go all over the country teaching circus skills in schools. People kept asking me about birthday parties so I have now launched The Greatest Parties and offer circus skills parties and workshops. We cater for birthdays, weddings, school workshops, after school clubs and fetes.”

Aimee’s Melton workshop will take place in St Mary’s Church, on May 11, from 10.30am until 12noon as part of its monthly Saturday activities mornings.

The morning has the theme “Could you be The Greatest Showman?”

Amongst the things Aimee will be teaching people will be plate spinning, juggling, balancing beams and also how to ride a unicycle.