I’m A Celebrity: Moment Dean McCullough shouts ‘this is hell’ as mealworms crawl on his neck in trial teaser

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment I’m A Celeb’s Dean McCullough shouts ‘this is hell’ as mealworms crawl around his neck in tonight’s ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ trial.

A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows Dean McCullough taking on the ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial.

In the 40-second preview clip, Dean can be seen standing up in a sarcophagus as insects are dropped behind his head. On feeling the insects on his neck, he asks Ant and Dec, “What is that?”, to which they reply, “In there are giant mealworms”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Dean is asked a question, and he answers correctly, a star drops and he has 30 seconds to release it and push it through the slot.

Dean McCullough takes on ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial.Dean McCullough takes on ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial.
Dean McCullough takes on ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Dean presented a breakfast radio show on Gaydio, a Manchester-based LGBTQ+ station, before moving to Radio 1, where he hosts an afternoon show with Vicky Hawkesworth.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Related topics:Radio 1I'm A CelebrityITVXSTVVideoTVCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice