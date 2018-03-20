Hop along to Pets at Home Melton store for rabbit workshops over Easter

Parents are invited to take their children to a series of fun, free workshops at Pets at Home Melton this Easter.

Attendees can get up close and personal and learn some fun facts about small furry animals, including rabbits. Pets at Home have also announced a promotional partnership for the workshops with Sony Pictures on the new movie Peter Rabbit, which launched in UK theatres on March 16.

These workshops will run alongside Pets at Home’s decision to stop the sale and adoption of rabbits at all of its 440-plus stores over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The workshops are designed to educate and inform future pet owners on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to their association with this time of year. Customers will not be able to buy or adopt a rabbit from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “Our decision to stop the sale and adoption of rabbits during Easter has been made to educate potential owners on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

“Our informative workshops will help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible pet owner. What’s more they are also a fun and free way to learn about small furry animals and rabbits during the holidays.”

Pets at Home’s workshops aim to promote awareness of rabbit welfare and help prospective owners make an informed decision about the long-term commitment that comes with owning a pet.

To reinforce this message, the My Pet Pals Easter activity club will be held from March 24 to April 15 at Pets at Home Melton throughout the holidays, where fun, interactive activities will educate the next generation of pet owners on how to care for small furry animals, responsibly.

The store team will be on hand to share their knowledge, quizzing the children on pet care and the welfare needs of small furry animals including rabbits - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

For information about the workshops, visit www.petsathome.com/workshops