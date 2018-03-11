Historian to give interesting talk on houses in Hoby

An interesting talk on “Reading Houses: what to look for to date a house or consider its history” will be given by historian Janet Spavold at the next Hoby and District Local History Society meeting on Wednesday.

Janet has studied buildings for most of her life, and this talk illustrates the range of domestic architecture from the late middle ages to modern times. It considers how and why changes came about, and how to identify buildings from different periods. The illustrations are drawn on local examples and examples from other parts of the country.

Hoby Post Office PHOTO: Supplied

Mrs Spavold‘s working life has been spent in higher education, first teaching medieval literature, then running a local history degree course. For 20 years she ran a WEA/Nottingham University evening class research group in local history and the group has published three books. Her own research covers a wide range of historical material, in recent years centred on Ticknall, South Derbyshire.

The meeting which is aimed at people of all ages will be held in Hoby Village Hall at 7.30pm. The price for non-members is £2 on the door.

The Hoby and District Local History Society was founded in 2013 as part of a village First World War research project for which it received a National Lottery Grant.

For more information, visit www.hobyanddistricthistory.co.uk