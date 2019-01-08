Get your ticket to Melton Lions’ Senior Concert

Once again, next month, Melton Lions are putting on their annual free variety concert at Melton Theatre for the senior citizens of the borough.

With the usual varied programme of professional and local talent to entertain including Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and Trevonne Dance School, compere Mark Frisby will be on hand to make sure people have a great afternoon on February 16, at 2.30pm.

There will be a raffle draw and free ice cream served during the interval.

Tickets are available at the Age UK shop on Nottingham Street, Melton, from January 14-16, 10am to 2pm.

This concert is intended for over sixties and if appropriate their carers.