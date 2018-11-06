Get ready for panto season with Aladdin at Melton Theatre

Have your say

Melton Theatre’s Christmas pantomime this year will be Aladdin performed by Trio Entertainment.

A fun filled, family pantomime to get the festive season started in style, Aladdin features all the usual characters from The Genie of the Lamp and the beautiful Princess Jasmine to the evil Abanazar played by Eastenders and Strictly Come Dancing’s Ricky Groves.

Ricky Groves is Abanazar PHOTO: Jonny McGrady

Melton pantomime favourite Stuart Earp stars as the hilarious Aladdin and Steven Hall is Widow Twankey.

Will Aladdin escape the cave?

What will his three wishes be?

Where will his magic carpet take him?

Visit Melton Theatre this Christmas and find out.

The show runs from Saturday, December 15 to Thursday, December 20.

Family tickets are £46 (combinations of one adult and three children, two adults and two children, three adults and one child), adults are £14 and concessions £12.50.

To book, call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk