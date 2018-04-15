Garden historian Tim Richardson to give lecture at Hoby

Have your say

A garden historian and critic of contemporary landscape architecture will be the next speaker in front of the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust.

Tim Richardson is set to give a lecture about “Oxford College Gardens” at Hoby Village Hall, on Sunday, from 2pm.

All are welcome to attend and the price for non-members is £14.

For tickets call Elizabeth on 0116 2705711.

The talk will be followed by afternoon tea (sandwiches, scones and cake) and the opportunity to visit Glebe House Garden, Hoby.