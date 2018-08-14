Fun hour of dance in Syston to support children’s hospice

Have your say

A Syston company which provides resources, teacher training, PPA cover and dance events to primary schools across Charnwood and the Melton borough is running its first charity event next Thursday (August 23).

JumpStart Dance is hosting a Dance Craze to raise funds for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

From 3.30-4.30pm people of all ages are invited to learn some of the most popular dance crazes from the last 100 years - no experience required. There will also be lots of tasty cakes for sale and a raffle.

This fun hour of dance will take place at St Peter and St Paul Academy, Syston.

JumpStart Dance has been supporting Rainbows throughout 2018.

Louise Jaggard, artistic director, said: “We’re delighted to partner up with such a brilliant cause and would love as many people as possible to come along, have fun and raise money.

“Rainbows only gets around 15 per cent of their funding from government bodies, so they rely on donations to fund the care they give.

“From the YMCA to Flossing (and everything in between) it is set to be a dance sensation.”

Entry is £1 - pay on the door. All ages welcome.

Numbers are limited for health and safety reasons. To secure a place register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dance-craze-rainbows-fundraiser-tickets-48327171872 or email louise@primaryschooldance.co.uk