Fun for all the family at Whissendine School’s fayre

A traditional school summer fayre with games, stalls and attractions for all the family is taking place on Saturday (June 9).

Whissendine Primary School’s event, 12noon-2pm, will feature bouncy castles, wellie lobbing, tug of war, hook-a-duck, stocks and sponges, raffle and tombola, nearly new children’s clothes, toys and books and much more.

There will also be a barbecue and licensed bar, as well as a number of external stalls selling gifts such as Rutland Toys and Dance Boutique, Kellie’s Glitter Gifts and a local company selling handmade jewellery, crafts and cards.