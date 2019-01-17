Fairest of all pantos showing in Harby

Rehearsals are well under way for the Harby Harlequins’ 21st pantomime Snow White and the Dwarfs.

The cast of 21 now meet to hone their performance four times a week.

Integrating music provided by a five-piece live band and well-thought-out choreography is bringing even more life to the show.

The production has lots of visual humour and colourful costumes. Tickets £8/£4 are selling fast.

To get yours call Judith Neale on 01949 860713.

Snow White and the Dwarfs, at Harby Village Hall, will run from Wednesday, January 30, to Saturday, February 2. Each performance will begin at 7.30pm, with an afternoon matinee on the Saturday at 2pm.

Senior citizens are invited to attend free on the Wednesday, but are advised to reserve seats.