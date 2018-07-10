Exciting flower and garden festival coming to Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle will open its gates for the first Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival at the weekend.

Set within the beautiful castle grounds, the event will feature around sixty exhibitors including nine show gardens, along with a wide range of popular nurseries, trade stands and much more.

Perennial, the UK’s only charity dedicated to looking after all those who work in horticulture, is the show’s beneficiary charity.

The festival will be a fantastic day out for anyone that enjoys gardens. Highlights include the Perennial Garden, designed by Chris Gutteridge, which represents a calming place of sanctuary and a show garden for Rainbows Hospice by Karen Gimson and David Greaves.

There will also be a host of well-known nursery and floral exhibitors in the grand Lakeside Pavilion such as Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Peter Beales Roses, Brooklands Nurseries, Coopers Nursery, Flowers from the Farm, The Hardy Plant Society, Thompson and Morgan and NAFAS, as well as Barcham Trees and CED Stone.

There will be a Gardeners’ Q&A panel headed by John Stirland of BBC Radio Nottingham, with Mark Smith of BBC Radio Derby, Sean Murray, winner of the Great Chelsea Garden Challenge, Nick Hamilton of Barnsdale Gardens, son of the late Geoff Hamilton, garden designer Andrew Fisher Tomlin and more. There will also be plenty of opportunities for shopping with a wide range of trade stands brimming with garden products, sculptures and gifts.

The show will be officially opened by Her Grace, the Duchess of Rutland on the Saturday morning. Military charity Highground, which provides horticultural therapy for injured service personnel, will also be there and local schools will be competing in the ‘sow and grow’ competition, encouraging young people to get into gardening.

Event organiser Andy Tudbury said: “We have got a fabulous line up of exhibitors creating some stunning displays that will offer plenty of gardening inspiration and ideas to take home. With the spectacular backdrop of Belvoir Castle and its estate, this is set to be a great day out for all the family.”

Visitors can explore the show’s different zones including an educational area and a craft and floral marquee. A varied programme of live music will entertain the crowds in the music zone and a wide choice of food and refreshments will be on offer in the food zone including everything from prosecco, quality coffee and artisan cakes to burgers from a master butcher.

Tickets cost £15 for an adult, £5 for a child (4-16years) and under 4s are free. Purchase online at: www.belvoircastle.com/the-belvoir-flower-and-garden-festival/

On Saturday, entry is from 8.30am for a 9am start. On Sunday, entry is from 9am for a 9.30am start.