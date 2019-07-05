Free Melton summer activities scheme for 11 to 16-year-olds

Young people in Melton aged 11 to 16 are being invited to attend a free summer activity scheme in the town.

A number of local agencies are joining forces to organise sessions at The Venue youth centre, on Nottingham Road, with funding from children’s charity, Barnardo’s.

Youngsters who attend will get the chance to do sports activities and games, drama sessions, crafts, forestry skills and cake-making, as well as opportunities to watch movies.

Staff from Melton Learning Hub, John Ferneley College, Long Field Acadamy, Melton Borough Council, Melton Sport and Health Alliance and the Melton and Belvoir School Partnership will be running sessions from 10am until 2pm. Everyone helping out has been DBS cleared.

Sessions will run from July 30 until August 23 but are limited to 40 places and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

A free lunch will be provided for all who attend.

To book a place for a child, email sarah.cox@mlh.org.uk and go to the The Venue Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thevenuemelton for further details about the activities.