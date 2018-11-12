Donate gifts to boost Dogs Trust Loughborough’s Wymeswold-based Christmas Fair

Festive frolics are afoot at Dogs Trust Loughborough as the Wymeswold-based team deck the halls in preparation for their annual Christmas Fair.

Staff are hoping that as in previous years, generous members of the public will help make the fair a success by donating goodies such as wine and chocolates for the tombola and presents for the doggie tombola too.

At least 100 dogs will spend Christmas Day at the centre and every penny raised at the fair on Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25, will go towards looking after the dogs until they find their forever homes.

At the event, visitors and their canine companions will be able to have their picture taken with Santa Paws, there will be gift and craft stalls offering perfect Christmas presents and stocking fillers for four and two-legged friends, as well as a cake stall, charity stalls, games and festive refreshments. The fair takes place between 11am and 3.30pm on both days.

Send or drop off any donations to Dogs Trust Loughborough, Hill Farm, Wide Lane, Wymeswold, Leicestershire, LE12 6SE.