Don’t miss Scalford’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Easter Monday

Easter is approaching which can only mean one thing, time for another Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in Scalford this Monday.

From 10am through to 5pm, at the Old Brickyard Tea Garden, there will be fun for all the family including art and craft stalls, face painting, fancy dress, a tombola, prizes, surprises as well as, of course, tea party refreshments.

This year’s theme is Growing Creativi-tea, flowers and sock trees.

Special guest will be four-legged superstar canine Noodle - celebrating her 15th year.

Entry is free and includes parking. Dogs are welcome and the site is wheelchair user friendly.

For more information visit http://www.oldbrickyardteagarden.co.uk/whats-on.html

The event is supporting charity Hope Against Cancer.