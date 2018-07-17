Dog Trust Loughborough prepares to host popular Summer Fun Day at Wymeswold

Dogs Trust Loughborough is gearing up for its Summer Fun Day, hoping that once again thousands of dog lovers from across the region, accompanied by their four-legged friends, will join them.

The annual fundraising event at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold on Sunday, July 29, 10.30am-4pm, will feature a fun dog show for everyone to take part in, with classes ranging from best puppy and best rescue, to musical sit and egg and spoon race. There will be lots of activities and games to have a go at too including doggie agility, doggie dash, temptation alley and bobbing for tennis balls.

Other attractions will be a children’s zone with a fun fair as well as raffles, tombolas, a craft fair, charity stalls and refreshments.

Ella Tonge, Dogs Trust Loughborough supporter relations officer and organiser of the event, said: “Summer Fun Day is our biggest fundraising event of the year and it’s always a great day. It’s fantastic to see familiar faces, both two and four legged, but we hope dog lovers who haven’t made it before come along too.

“We want the day to be as enjoyable as possible for everyone, so in the event of extreme hot weather, the decision may be made to cancel. Please check our website www.dogstrust.org.uk and social media before you begin your journey for any updates.”

Entry is £2 and there will be no charge for parking.