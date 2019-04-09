Belvoir Castle planning eggstravagant Easter fun

This Easter, there is something for people of all ages at Belvoir Castle and the Engine Yard with a fun Nursery Rhyme Treasure Hunt and special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Spread throughout the venue and garden, Belvoir Castle Easter Eggstravaganza takes place on Easter weekend, April 19-22. Visitors might bump into their favourite nursery rhyme characters on the Nursery Rhyme Treasure Hunt, with a chance to win a special Easter surprise. Families can join in with egg decorating and face painting, visit the farm animals and see incredible birds of prey. A special Easter Afternoon Tea will also be available at the castle, which will be full of Easter amusements.

Birds of prey PHOTO: George Gunn

A stone’s throw away in the shadow of Belvoir Castle is the Engine Yard. During Easter weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, the Easter Bunny will be hopping along. Look out for the big rabbit ears, a fluffy tail and maybe a trail of chocolate eggs.

Entry to Belvoir Castle and gardens start from £18 adult, £9 children (under 4s free). Family tickets for two adults and up to three children are now available and start from the new and lower price of £50. Discounts are available for online advance bookings. Some activities at the Belvoir Castle Easter Eggstravaganza have a small charge.

For more information visit www.belvoircastle.com