Have your say

The Melton Mowbray Orchestra is hoping to raise vital funds for LOROS when they perform in concert next month.

The musical group have organised ‘An Evening of Classic Music’ at Scalford Hall, near Melton, on Saturday, March 3.

The fundraiser will start at 7.30pm and include interval refreshments.

To purchase tickets which are £12.50 call 0116 2318484, or visit the LOROS shop on Windsor Street in Melton.