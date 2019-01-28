Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group celebrate Scottish culture at Burns Night

It was a great evening for the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group when they came together to celebrate Burns Night.

The evening at Waltham Village Hall was filled with music, dance, and of course a Burns supper was shared.

Waltham dancing after the Burns supper PHOTO: Supplied

The group were also invited to visit the Beavers and the Cubs and Scouts in Long Clawson during Burns week.

John Aitken, a member, said: “Both the Beavers and the Cubs and Scouts joined in enthusiastically and will remember Burns days in years to come.

“Members from Waltham additionally visited Barrowby WI and Southwell Live at Home during their own Burns celebrations.”

January is one of the busiest months in the Scottish calendar as the Scots celebrate Robert Burns, born on January 25, 1759. Most of these celebrations involve the piping in of a haggis to the sound of the bagpipes before it is addressed and cut up with a sgian dubh, followed by the traditional Burns supper and dancing.

Dancing with Long Clawson Beavers PHOTO: Supplied

Anyone interested in Scottish country dancing can find out more information by visiting www.walthamscottishdancegroup.weebly.com or by contacting John Aitken on 01476 577599.