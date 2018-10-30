Seasonal gifts for sale at Melton craft fayre

Have your say

A craft fayre will be held at the Melton Royal Air Forces Association Branch in Asfordby Road this Sunday, from 12 noon to 4pm.

There will be a number of stalls selling a variety of crafts and goods to fit all pockets and displayed to tempt you to buy.

This is an excellent opportunity to start filling those Christmas stockings and decorate your Christmas tree.

Amongst the items for sale will be wooden crafts, jars and bottles, knitting, quilting, applique and small decorated furniture.

A demonstration of traditional wool spinning, delicious homemade refreshments and a bar will also be available.

Admission is free. All are welcome to attend.