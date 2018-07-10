Print Project Group’s photographs are exhibiting at Melton Library

A group of independent photographers dedicated to creating and printing monochrome images are displaying some of their work at Melton Library.

The Print Project Group are exhibiting their creations from using their own A3+ digital printers or darkroom in September.

The group formed in Nottingham in 1999. Its aims are to bring together people interested in monochrome images and to stimulate and encourage them in the art of photography.

The experience of the members varies and includes three Fellowes of the Royal Photographic Society as well as many people far less experienced.

Member Barry Pratt said: “Most members use digital cameras and produce prints using ink jet printers. However, several members continue to use film and an enlarger to produce silver prints in the darkroom. Another uses a mobile telephone and prints via a photocopier.

“Their aim is simply to produce interesting and stimulating monochrome images.”

The exhibition is hanging until September 20 with the images being changed in mid August. For more information visit http://printproject.esy.es/