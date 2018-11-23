Melton Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight Service to warm hearts in the community

Have your say

The Melton Mayor’s annual Carols by Candlelight Service takes place on Thursday, December 6, at 6.30pm, in St Mary’s Church.

This is an event which welcomes the whole community with local clubs, organisations, and businesses being represented.

Children from Bottesford Primary School and St Francis Catholic Primary School will be performing a selection of carols and seasonal music all in the beautiful candlelit church. The congregation will also enjoy music from the church choir.

The service will be led by the Rev Kevin Ashby with support from the church’s musical director, Mr James Gutteridge.

The Mayor, Councillor Pru Chandler, said: “This public service in the wonderful setting of a candlelit St Mary’s Church promises to be a delightful and memorable part of Melton’s Christmas festivities.”