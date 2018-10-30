Forthcoming Hoby Church Christmas Craft Fair one to look forward to in the village hall

Have your say

Following the success of the first Hoby Church Christmas Craft Fair it is returning this year with an exciting line up of stalls in the village hall.

This event on November 10 will be your chance to buy quality gifts at competitive prices and to beat the Christmas rush.

Wares for sale will include silver jewellery, Christmas decorations, cards and calendars, artworks by Vicky Harnett, phone cases, makeup bags, Harris Tweed handbags, themed cartoon cushions and aprons, Ugandan Acholi beadwork jewellery, homemade cakes and preserves, hats and scarves and pet portrait illustrations by Chloe Kutkus Morton.

Admission is £1, children free, with proceeds going to Hoby Church projects.