Catch all the action of the latest episode of the WWE’s flagship show with a new UK start time today.

The fallout from Crown Jewel: Perth is set to continue on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Along with the new Crown Jewel Champion, Seth Rollins, making an appearance, there’s also a scheduled WWE Men’s Intercontinental Championship match.

Here’s what time Monday Night Raw starts in the UK today, along with what to expect so far from the latest episode.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is now in the books, after another successful trip to Australia for the company for another year.

The event, attended by a reported 13,000-strong crowd, saw the crowning of your annual Crown Jewel Champions. At the same time, the heat between Roman Reigns and members of Seth Rollins’ The Vision continues after friendly fire led to Bronson Reed picking up a huge win against the Tribal Chief.

But with the smoke set to settle, the company is set for one more show ‘down under’ today, with an all-women’s tag team match pitting the ‘confused’ Bayley and Lyra Valkyria taking on The Judgement Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Several guests are set to be on hand on today’s episode of Raw.

Here’s everything we know about the show so far, including a change in the UK start time once again this week.

What time does Monday Night Raw start in the UK today?

With the show taking place once again in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s another early start for fans of the WWE in the UK today. The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to air live on Netflix from 1pm BST on October 13, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its broadcast.

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

While the likes of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso and LA Knight are all advertised to be appearing on the show, the following matches and segments have been confirmed so far for WWE Monday Night Raw:

The Intercontinental Championship is set to be defended down under today, as Dominik Mysterio faces the challenge of Penta on today's WWE Monday Night Raw. | WWE/Netflix

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) v Penta

The reigning champion, Dominik Mysterio, will defend his title against Penta. This is the third time Penta has challenged for the championship after two previous unsuccessful attempts against ‘Dirty Dom.’

The match follows a recent Super Kick from Penta to Rusev, who was attempting to get his hands on Mysterio after a low blow two weeks ago - but will El Grande Americano once again be on hand to help the current champion?

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria v Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

This tag team match is a continuation of the ongoing conflict between these four superstars. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will team up to face Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The match stems from a beatdown Bayley and Valkyria delivered to Perez and Rodriguez after Perez defeated Bayley in a singles match last week.

Lyra Valkyria has found herself caught in the middle of Bayley's "identity crisis" while also becoming a reliable ally against The Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed's Crown Jewel Fallout

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, fresh off his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, is scheduled to appear. Rollins, who used a gifted Rolex to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship, returns to Raw as the ‘self-proclaimed Greatest of All-Time.’

He will be flanked by his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reed, in front of his home country crowd, is celebrating the biggest win of his career after being the first man to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match since WrestleMania XL.

What were the results of WWE Crown Jewel: Perth after the weekend?

John Cena's bounced back from his crushing defeat to Brock Lesnar with a hard-fought victory against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth over the weekend. | WWE/Netflix

It was a classic between John Cena and AJ Styles over the weekend, as the two rivals paid homage to opponents of old during their scintillating match at Crown Jewel: Perth. There were also shocks for Roman Reigns and the crowning of two new Crown Jewel Champions in the men’s and women’s divisions.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth - quick results:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship : Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the championship.

: Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the championship. Women’s Crown Jewel Championship : Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the championship.

: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the championship. John Cena defeated AJ Styles.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defeated The Kabuki Warriors (ASUKA and Kairi Sane).

Australian Street Fight: Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns..

The full broadcast of this past weekend’s event is now available to stream on demand through Netflix - and that AJ Styles match is one you cannot afford to miss.

